Weak oil prices hurt Wood Group's first-half core earnings
#Energy
August 16, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Weak oil prices hurt Wood Group's first-half core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported a 26.3 percent fall in first-half core earnings, hurt by weak demand from oil and gas producers.

** The company, founded in 1912 as a ship repair and marine engineering firm, said earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell to $166.4 million, from $225.9 million a year earlier.

** John Wood, which counts BP Plc as one of its customers, maintained its forecast for a 20 percent drop in full-year EBITA. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
