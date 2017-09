June 26 (Reuters) - British energy services company John Wood Group Plc said it continued to anticipate full-year earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) to be in line with its expectations and above that of 2013.

Wood Group said its year-to-date performance in its core production services division was ahead of expectations. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)