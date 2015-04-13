FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-BP Chief John Browne to quit Riverstone board -Sky News
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-BP Chief John Browne to quit Riverstone board -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Former BP chief executive John Browne will be vacating his spot on the board of investment company Riverstone Energy to focus on work for a Russian-backed energy venture, Sky News reported.

The resignation of Browne, who joined Riverstone in 2007, is expected to come as early as Tuesday, Sky News said.(bit.ly/1Ev6uwl)

In addition to quitting Riverstone’s board, Browne has also relinquished the chairmanship of Cuadrilla Resources, a shale gas firm, the website said.

The resignation was expected as Browne in February announced his appointment as executive chairman of L1 Energy, a $10 billion oil and gas venture backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his partner German Khan.

Riverstone and Browne did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.