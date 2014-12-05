FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Laing Fund says disappointed by Balfour's rejection of PPP assets offer
#Financials
December 5, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-John Laing Fund says disappointed by Balfour's rejection of PPP assets offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Disappointed that board of Balfour Beatty Plc has chosen not to engage in constructive discussions with JLIF to unlock value of its PPP portfolio

* First approached Balfour Beatty in May 2014 with a proposal that attached up to a £200 million premium to then balfour beatty directors’ valuation of £766 million

* Continues to believe shareholder value for Balfour Beatty will be maximised by these assets being owned by an infrastructure fund

* JLIF awaits with interest another revised valuation of portfolio from balfour beatty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
