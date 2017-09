Dec 16 (Reuters) - John Lewis

* John Lewis week to Dec. 13 department store sales of 150.7 million pounds, up 0.6 pct year-on-year

* Week-on-week sales were down 5.8 pct

* Christmas trading period overall (Nov. 20 to Dec. 14) up 11 pct year-on-year Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)