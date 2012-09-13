FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Lewis says rate of growth to slow
September 13, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-John Lewis says rate of growth to slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - * John Lewis gross sales of 4.4 billion pounds, up 353.8 million pounds, 8.7 percent * John Lewis revenue of 3.9 billion pounds, up 309.7 million pounds, 8.6 percent * John Lewis group operating profit of 163.5 million pounds up 52.0 million pounds, 46.6 percent * John lewis says consumer demand remains fragile, but has stabilised. see

opportunities to grow market share * John lewis seen a Good start to the second half. after 6 weeks, partnership

gross sales are 10.3 percent higher * John Lewis rate of growth will remain positive but will be slower in the

second half * John lewis rapid rate of profit increase is not expected to be carried

through to the full year

