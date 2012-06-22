UPDATE 1-Electricals, technology spark John Lewis sales rise

* Week to June 16 department store sales up 11.5 pct

* Electricals and home technology sales up 34 pct

* Week to June 16 Waitrose sales up 4.5 pct

* Iceland year profit up 22.5 pct

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - John Lewis, Britain’s biggest department store group, continued to set the pace in the sector with another double digit rise in weekly sales driven by strong demand for electricals and technology products.

The employee-owned retailer, which has a bias to the south east of England, said on Friday its sales increased 11.5 percent year-on-year to 63.6 million pounds ($99.6 million) in the week to June 16.

Sales of electricals and home technology items jumped 34 percent, homewares sales were up 8.7 percent and fashion sales rose 1 percent.

The retailer has been outperforming the wider market as its generally more affluent customers have been less impacted by Britain’s double dip recession, while improvements to product and service and new modern stores have chimed with consumers.

John Lewis’ sales are, however, flattered by the fact the firm has more shops than last year and by higher prices because of inflation. Also electrical items tend to have relatively low profit margins.

Many British retailers remain under pressure as consumers are squeezed by higher prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures designed to cut record national debt.

On Thursday, Dixons Retail, Europe’s No. 2 electricals retailer, posted a 17 percent fall in year profit.

However, also on Thursday official data showed British retail sales bounced back in May after a dismal April as sunnier weather encouraged shoppers to buy clothes and shoes, raising hopes that the country may yet avoid a longer slump.

John Lewis also owns upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose. Here week to June 16 sales rose 4.5 percent to 109.5 million pounds.

Separately on Friday Iceland, the privately owned supermarket group, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 230.2 million pounds for the year to March 30, a rise of 22.5 percent, on sales of 2.6 billion pounds, up 9.4 percent.