John Lewis weekly department store sales up 6.9 pct

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Oct 26 13 weeks to Oct 26 Total sales 7.1 pct 5.5 pct Dept stores 6.9 pct 6.1 pct Food stores 7.2 pct 5.2 pct John Lewis said of the department stores showed "steady progress". "At the beginning of the week we got off to a flying start but as the relatively mild and very wet weather enveloped the UK, trade tailed off towards the weekend," the company said.