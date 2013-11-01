FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Lewis weekly department store sales up 6.9 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 1, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

John Lewis weekly department store sales up 6.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures for the
latest week compared with a year earlier.
    
                  Week to Oct 26  13 weeks to Oct 26
 Total sales      7.1 pct         5.5 pct
 Dept stores      6.9 pct         6.1 pct
 Food stores      7.2 pct         5.2 pct
 
John Lewis said of the department stores showed "steady
progress".
     "At the beginning of the week we got off to a flying start
but as the relatively mild and very wet weather enveloped the
UK, trade tailed off towards the weekend," the company said.

