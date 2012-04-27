FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 16.5 pct
April 27, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 16.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.	
                  Week to Apr 21  12 weeks to Apr 21
 Total sales      -2.8 pct        7.9 pct
 Dept stores      16.5 pct        10.7 pct
 Food stores      -11.3 pct       6.5 pct
 	
    "Our strong trading performance over Easter continued into
week 12," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome.	
    "There were solid contributions from both channels with
department stores delivering +8 percent and johnlewis.com
posting a sizeable +56.5 percent increase on last year.	
    "Indifferent weather undoubtedly supported footfall and
ensured that catering operations performed well."

