TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 16.5 pct

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to Apr 21 12 weeks to Apr 21 Total sales -2.8 pct 7.9 pct Dept stores 16.5 pct 10.7 pct Food stores -11.3 pct 6.5 pct "Our strong trading performance over Easter continued into week 12," John Lewis said of the department stores outcome. "There were solid contributions from both channels with department stores delivering +8 percent and johnlewis.com posting a sizeable +56.5 percent increase on last year. "Indifferent weather undoubtedly supported footfall and ensured that catering operations performed well."