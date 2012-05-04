FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 32.4 pct
May 4, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 32.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
 on Friday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.	
    	
                  Week to Apr 28  13 weeks to Apr 28
 Total sales      17.9 pct        8.7 pct
 Dept stores      32.4 pct        12.2 pct
 Food stores      10.7 pct        6.8 pct
  	
    "A very strong week's sales saw John Lewis trade at +32.4
per cent versus last year, continuing a terrific first quarter
which puts the division at +12.2 percent cumulatively," the firm
said of the department stores outcome.	
    "Last week's comparisons were helped by a lower number last
year due both to the fall of Easter Sunday and the effect of the
royal wedding."

