FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 18.3 pct
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 18.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) -
British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave
the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a
year earlier.	
    	
             Week to    14 weeks to
             May 5      May 5
 Total       10.8 pct   8.8 pct
 sales                  
 Dept        18.3 pct   12.6 pct
 stores                 
 Food        6.8 pct    6.8 pct
 stores                 
                        
                        
                        
                        
    "The weather continues to play a key role in what's selling
and what's not, but overall another strong week at John Lewis,
trading +18.3 percent; with a bank holiday against us last year,
the performance by day was consistently up on last year," the
firm said of the department stores outcome.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.