TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 18.3 pct

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Friday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier. Week to 14 weeks to May 5 May 5 Total 10.8 pct 8.8 pct sales Dept 18.3 pct 12.6 pct stores Food 6.8 pct 6.8 pct stores "The weather continues to play a key role in what's selling and what's not, but overall another strong week at John Lewis, trading +18.3 percent; with a bank holiday against us last year, the performance by day was consistently up on last year," the firm said of the department stores outcome.