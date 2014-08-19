FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Menzies says H1 revenue rises to 1.03 bln stg
August 19, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-John Menzies says H1 revenue rises to 1.03 bln stg

Aug 19 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc

* Interim dividend 8.1 pence per share

* H1 revenue 1.03 billion stg versus 997.9 million stg year ago

* H1 group turnover up 3 pct, aviation 7 pct

* Dividend increased by 5 pct to 8.1 p (H1 2013: 7.7 p)

* Underlying operating profit up 7 pct, excluding start-up costs

* On a constant currency basis group turnover was up 27.1 mln stg to 1,025.0 mln stg (H1 2013: 997.9 mln stg)

* Busy summer schedules and stronger cargo volumes together with record contract wins in first half provide confidence for earnings growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

