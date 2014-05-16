FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John menzies says no change in full-year outlook
May 16, 2014 / 6:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-John menzies says no change in full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc :

* Menzies Aviation contract win momentum has continued

* Significant new ground handling contract outsourced by Delta Airlines to handle some 100,000 turns per annum from 50 base aircraft

* Absolute ground handling turns were up 10 pct reflecting prior year acquisitions and contract wins

* Start-up costs relating to a successful contracting period are higher compared to same trading period last year

* Due to a mild winter at beginning of year, de-icing activities were reduced resulting in trading at end of April falling behind same period last year

* Performance in year will be more H2 weighted than usual as a consequence of recent contract wins, an anticipated full summer schedule

* In distribution unit, overall print media volumes have been in line with our internal forecasts

* No change to full year outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

