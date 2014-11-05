FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Menzies warns on full-year aviation unit outturn
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 5, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-John Menzies warns on full-year aviation unit outturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc :

* Menzies Distribution continues to deliver results in line with our expectations

* Performance within Menzies Aviation has been mixed in period

* Full year outturn for aviation will be materially below board expectations and they will also impact following year

* Has been decided that Craig Smyth, managing director of Menzies Aviation will leave board with immediate effect

* New group executive team will be addressing current areas of under-performance in aviation and will be reviewing strategic, operational and investment plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

