BRIEF-John Menzies sees FY in line, to take restructuring hit
January 3, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-John Menzies sees FY in line, to take restructuring hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - John Menzies PLC : * Anticipates the full year result to be in line with its expectations. * Menzies aviation has decided to close its cargo handling operations at

Chicago airport, * Will result in an exceptional charge of £7M in 2012 but will improve EBIT in

2013 by around £1.4M * Series of restructuring actions across both divisions, FY exceptional charge

will be in region of £18M * Paul Dollman, group Finance director, has informed the company that he

intends to retire

