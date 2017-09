Aug 20 (Reuters) - John Menzies PLC : * H1 turnover (including JV’s & Associates) 997.9 million STG * H1 underlying operating profit £26.1 million * H1 underlying profit before tax £22.8 million * 5 pct increase in interim dividend * Well positioned to progress in the second half * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here