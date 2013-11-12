FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Menzies says weaker than forecast seasonal sales to hurt H2 results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-John Menzies says weaker than forecast seasonal sales to hurt H2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - John Menzies PLC : * Menzies(john) plc - interim management statement * Continues to perform well on a constant currency basis and the overall outlook remains positive * Volumes in cargo handling,also in line with predictions with like for like tonnes down 3% * Handling volumes have continued at previously disclosed levels, with like for like turns up 2% * John Mezies - 5yr contract with cathay pacific will balance expected yield pressure forecast into 2014 * Menzies distribution poor trading conditions continue to prevail * Disappointing ancillary revenues returns and weaker than forecast seasonal sales expected to impact the H2 results * Five year contract to handle cathay pacific at five locations helps to underpin future revenue streams * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
