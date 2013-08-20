Newspaper distribution business holds back John Menzies profit

Aug 20 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc reported a slight fall in first-half profit as declines at the company’s newspaper distribution business took the shine off strong trading at its airport services business.

The company, which provides airport services and distributes newspapers and magazines, reported an underlying pretax profit of 22.8 million pounds ($35.73 million) down 3 percent from 23.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Turnover rose marginally to 997.9 million pounds.

Underlying operating profit at its aviation business, which provides ticketing, cargo, baggage and check-in services, rose 10 percent to 15.5 million pounds.

While underlying operating profit at its distribution business, which supplies magazines and newspapers across the UK, fell 13 percent to 11.8 million pounds.

The distribution business, which made up nearly two-thirds of the company’s overall turnover last year but is less profitable than the aviation unit, has had to cope with lower demand for weekly magazines and the discontinuation of some titles.

Earlier this year the Edinburgh-based company said it did not expect an improvement in the distribution business for the rest of the year.

The company also said it would acquire two ground and cargo handling businesses for a total of 14.1 million pounds.

Menzies said it would fund the deals from existing debt facilities and expected the purchases to add to earnings.

Shares in the company, which started as a chain of newsagent shops, closed at 759.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.