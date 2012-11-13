John Menzies says full-year results to meet expectations

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s John Menzies Plc said the positive start to its second half of the year continued and it expects full-year results to be in line with expectations.

The company said its aviation support services business was on track to report full-year underlying EBIT growth in line with expectations, despite being hit by adverse currency exchange rates.

Menzies’ core business is newspaper and magazine distribution in the UK. But it gets most of its profit from its aviation services division.

Like-for-like ground handling volumes rose 2.7 percent year-to-date.

Cargo volumes fell 7.3 percent. But absolute terms volumes increased 2.5 percent, reflecting the annualisation of contracts won in the prior year.

The company said the restructuring of its struggling UK cargo business was complete.

Menzies said newspaper sales were ahead of expectations, boosted by price hikes and new contract wins from News International and DC Thomson.

Declines in magazine sales were within its expected range, although weekly titles were proving particularly challenging.

Shares in the Edinburgh-based company closed at 578.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.