FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Johnson Controls profit rises 11.1 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

Johnson Controls profit rises 11.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its power solutions business.

The maker of automotive batteries and building heating and cooling systems said its net income from continuing operations rose to $502 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $452 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's sales rose marginally to $7.10 billion.

Johnson Controls is reporting its first full quarter of results after completing the acquisition of fire protection and security company Tyco International Plc in September.

Johnson Controls reiterated its 2017 earnings per share forecast of $2.60-$2.75. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.