Johnson Controls posts 11 percent rise in profit

April 27 (Reuters) - Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its power solutions business.

The maker of automotive batteries and building heating and cooling systems said its net income from continuing operations rose to $473 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $426 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose 2.5 percent $7.24 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)