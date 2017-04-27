FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Johnson Controls posts 11 percent rise in profit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 4 months ago

Johnson Controls posts 11 percent rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Multi-industry U.S. manufacturer Johnson Controls International Plc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its power solutions business.

The maker of automotive batteries and building heating and cooling systems said its net income from continuing operations rose to $473 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $426 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales rose 2.5 percent $7.24 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.