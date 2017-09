April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls said it would buy Air Distribution Technologies, which makes air ventilation products used in buildings, from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for about $1.6 billion.

Johnson Controls makes car interiors and batteries as well as heating, ventilation and cooling systems for buildings. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)