July 11, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Johnson Controls settles SEC bribery probe for $14.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc has agreed to pay $14.4 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that a Chinese unit used sham vendors to make illegal payments to employees of Chinese state-owned shipyards and others, the regulator said on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to bring related criminal charges against the maker of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, "despite the bribery" by employees, that agency said in a June 21 letter made public on Monday.

Johnson Controls agreed in January to buy Tyco International Plc for about $16.5 billion.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
