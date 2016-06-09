FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson Controls to build fourth battery plant in China
June 9, 2016

Johnson Controls to build fourth battery plant in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc, a U.S. maker of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, said it would build its fourth automotive battery plant in China through a joint venture with an affiliate of Beijing Automotive Industry Group Co Ltd.

The more than $200 million plant, in which Binzhou Bohai Piston Co Ltd is the other partner, will employ 650 people and will be used to manufacture both conventional and absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries.

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2017 in Binzhou, Shandong Province, with production starting two years later.

Johnson Controls other battery plants in China are in Shenyang, Chongqing and Changxing. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

