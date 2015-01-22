Johnson Controls posts higher quarterly profit, affirms outlook

DETROIT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and affirmed its fiscal-year outlook.

Net income rose 12 percent to $507 million, or 76 cents a share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $451 million, or 69 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 79 cents a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 77 cents.

In October, Johnson Controls said it would earn 74 cents to 77 cents a share.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $10.7 billion, in line with the $10.67 billion analysts had expected. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)