FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Johnson Controls quarterly income rises
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Johnson Controls quarterly income rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects non-GAAP EPS comparison in paragraph 3 to a revised “97 cents,” not unchanged from $1.04)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc., which makes automotive batteries and building heating and cooling units, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday.

Excluding transaction, integration, separation costs and non-recurring items, income from continuing operations was $939 million, up from $911 million in the previous year, the company said.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share was $1.04, up from a revised 97 cents in the same period a year ago. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.01.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, said in July it planned to spin off its low-margin automotive interiors business segment into a separate publicly traded entity within 12 months and would focus on growing its battery-manufacturing and building heating and cooling segments. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.