REFILE-Johnson Controls posts lower quarterly net income

July 21 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc, a multi-industry U.S. manufacturer, reported lower quarterly net income on Thursday as sales in its automotive interiors segment slipped.

The company, which also makes automotive batteries and building heating and cooling systems, reported net income of $383 million from continuing operations for the third quarter ended on June 30, down from $503 million a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Johnson Controls earned $1.07 per share, up from 91 cents a year ago. Analysts on average had expected $1.03.

Net revenue fell to $9.5 billion from $9.6 billion. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)