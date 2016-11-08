FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson Controls posts quarterly net loss
November 8, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc, a multi-industry U.S. manufacturer, reported a quarterly net loss on Tuesday as higher sales were largely offset by special items including costs from the Tyco merger and the spinoff of its Adient automotive seating unit.

The company, which makes automotive batteries and building heating and cooling systems, reported net loss of $1.17 billion from continuing operations for the fourth quarter ended on Sept 30, down from a year-earlier profit of $3 million. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
