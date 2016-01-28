Johnson Controls revenue falls 7.2 pct

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc reported a 7.2 percent fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by lower sales in its automotive seating and interiors business.

Net income attributable to Johnson Controls fell to $450 million, or 69 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $507 million, or 76 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $8.93 billion in the quarter from $9.62 billion last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 82 cents per share. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)