FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnson Controls posts quarterly loss as costs rise
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Johnson Controls posts quarterly loss as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by higher costs.

Johnson Controls also said on Thursday it would go ahead with its merger with Ireland-based Tyco International Plc .

Such “inversion deals”, which help a company lower its taxes, are under heavy scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Temporary and Proposed Tax Regulations.

Johnson Controls reported a net loss of $530 million, or 82 cents per share, attributable to the company for the second quarter ended March 31. The company had a profit of $529 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls earned 86 cents per share.

Net sales fell 1.8 percent to $9.03 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.