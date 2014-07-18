Johnson Controls revenue rises 3 pct on China demand

July 18 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts maker, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as revenue from its car seats and interior parts business rose 7 percent.

Demand in the business was driven mainly by China, which contributed $1.8 billion to the division’s revenue of $5.7 billion in the third quarter ended June 30.

Johnson Controls’ total revenue rose to $10.8 billion from $10.5 billion, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents a share, up from 72 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)