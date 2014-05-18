FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson Controls divesting auto interiors business to SAIC JV
May 18, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Johnson Controls divesting auto interiors business to SAIC JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls said on Sunday that it has agreed to sell its auto interiors business to a joint venture it is forming with a unit of China’s SAIC Motor Corp.

A Johnson Controls spokesman said the auto parts maker was contributing $3 billion to the joint venture, giving it a 30 percent stake. The newly formed company will have total value of $7.5 billion, he said.

Johnson Controls had previously said it was evaluating strategic options for the unit, which had annual revenue of about $4 billion but had been struggling to turn a profit. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Alison Williams)

