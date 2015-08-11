FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnson Electric says to buy auto parts maker Stackpole for $659 mln
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

Johnson Electric says to buy auto parts maker Stackpole for $659 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy Ontario-based automotive engine and transmission pumps maker Stackpole International for C$867 million ($659 million) in a bid to increase its business in North America.

The Hong Kong-listed electric motor maker said it was buying Stackpole from S.I. Investors, L.P. and would finance the purchase with cash reserves and credit facilities.

Stackpole’s pump technology and powder metal expertise will enable the Johnson Electric to provide integrated motorised pump solutions to customers in the automotive industry, it said.

Last month, Johnson Electric said sales for the quarter ended 30 June 2015 were $526 million, a drop of $22 million from the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.