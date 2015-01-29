FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

FDA expands use of Imbruvica to treat rare form of cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it cleared an expanded use of Imbruvica to treat Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare form of cancer that begins in the body’s immune system.

The approval represents a fourth indication for the drug, sold by Johnson & Johnson and Pharmacyclics Inc , since its initial approval in November 2013. (1.usa.gov/1uF95vd)

The drug is already used to fight chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Mantle cell lymphoma. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

