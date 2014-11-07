FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson & Johnson buys energy drink brand in India
November 7, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

Johnson & Johnson buys energy drink brand in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson Inc said on Friday it had bought the energy drink brand ORSL from Indian firm Jagdale Industries Ltd for an undisclosed amount, in a bid to expand its consumer healthcare business in the country.

The U.S.-based diversified healthcare firm did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but a source directly involved in the transaction told Reuters that Johnson & Johnson acquired the brand for about 7.5 billion rupees ($121.69 million).

$1 = 61.6300 Indian rupees Reporting by Indulal PM and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

