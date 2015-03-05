FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $5.6 mln in California mesh trial
March 5, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $5.6 mln in California mesh trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - A California jury on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc to pay $5.6 million in the first trial over injuries blamed on the TVT Abbrevo, one of numerous transvaginal mesh products that are the subject of thousands of lawsuits.

Following more than three days of deliberations in Kern County, California, jurors found Ethicon liable for problems with the TVT Abbrevo’s design, and for failing to properly warn about its risks. More than 36,000 lawsuits have been filed against Ethicon in state and federal courts over the devices, which are used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

