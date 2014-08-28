FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA says Johnson & Johnson recalls some jaw implants
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

FDA says Johnson & Johnson recalls some jaw implants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is recalling some lots of its implant used to correct defects of the jaw following more than a dozen cases of injury.

The device, which is used to lengthen and stabilize the lower jawbone and the side of the lower jaw, is being recalled by JNJ unit DePuy Synthes as it may reverse after surgery.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday the recall was classified as the most serious Class 1 type, where there is a probability that use of the product will cause serious health problems or death.

Infants are at the highest risk for injury if the device, Craniomaxillofacial Distraction System, fails because sudden obstruction of the trachea can occur leading to respiratory arrest and death, the agency said. (1.usa.gov/1ly1Ar3) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.