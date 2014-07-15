FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J beats forecasts, helped by new hepatitis C drug
July 15, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

J&J beats forecasts, helped by new hepatitis C drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported sharply better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings, fueled by strong sales of newer prescription drugs, including its Olysio treatment for hepatitis C.

The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday said it earned $4.33 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $3.83 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the year-earlier period, when the company took charges for litigation and an acquisition.

Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.66 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.55 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company sales jumped 9.1 percent to $19.5 billion, well above Wall Street expectations of $18.99 billion.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
