June 5, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Johnson Matthey profit up, helped by EU emission rules on vehicles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey, the world’s largest autocatalyst manufacturer, posted a rise in annual profit slightly ahead of expectations, helped by tighter rules on emissions which boosted its sales of catalysts for heavy duty vehicles in Europe.

The speciality chemicals company - which makes catalysts to control car emissions and also refines and recycles platinum group metals - posted an underlying pretax profit of 427.3 million pounds ($715.9 million) for the year ended March, up 12 percent on the year before.

That compared with analysts’ average estimate of 417 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expected its 2014/15 performance to be in line with its 2013/2014 financial year as growth across the group would be offset by the adverse impact of the loss of a commission revenue from Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), and by the effect of foreign exchange moves.

Johnson Matthey is being negatively impacted by the end of a long-standing buying deal which had included a discount and marketing arrangements with Amplats, the world’s largest platinum producer.

In May, it signed a five-year refining and sales contract with U.S. platinum and palladium producer Stillwater Mining .

$1 = 0.5969 British Pounds Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter

