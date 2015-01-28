Johnson Matthey sees rise in full-year profit

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey expects to report a rise in full-year profit after a one percent gain in third-quarter earnings, the company said in a trading update.

The London-listed firm, the world’s larget maker of autocatalysts, posted third-quarter profit before tax of 96.5 million pounds ($146.46 million).

Group sales, excluding the loss of a 10 million pound commission contract with Anglo American Platinum, were 7 percent higher than the previous year at 745 million pounds thanks to a rise in new business and the sale of emissions-reducing car technologies.($1 = 0.6589 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)