FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnson Matthey sees rise in full-year profit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Johnson Matthey sees rise in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey expects to report a rise in full-year profit after a one percent gain in third-quarter earnings, the company said in a trading update.

The London-listed firm, the world’s larget maker of autocatalysts, posted third-quarter profit before tax of 96.5 million pounds ($146.46 million).

Group sales, excluding the loss of a 10 million pound commission contract with Anglo American Platinum, were 7 percent higher than the previous year at 745 million pounds thanks to a rise in new business and the sale of emissions-reducing car technologies.($1 = 0.6589 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.