Johnson Matthey Q3 sales down slightly
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
February 3, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Johnson Matthey Q3 sales down slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey reported a slight drop in third-quarter sales on Wednesday and said tough market conditions will limit its short-term growth opportunities.

Johnson Matthey, the world’s biggest maker of catalysts for car emission-control devices, said group sales for the quarter to end December totalled 736 million pounds ($1 billion), down from 745 million a year earlier.

“Looking ahead, the challenging macroeconomic conditions, which have worsened slightly since our half-year results in November, are expected to limit the group’s short-term growth opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

Johnson Matthey, which makes most of its profits from the sale of platinum-rich catalysts, has benefited in recent years from tighter European regulation on emissions, boosting demand for more value-added catalysts.

$1 = 0.6927 pounds Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely

