FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnson Service to shut over 100 dry cleaning branches
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 6, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Johnson Service to shut over 100 dry cleaning branches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Johnson Service Group Plc, which rents and dry cleans uniforms and other textiles, said it would close 109 dry cleaning branches in the first half of this year and take a charge of about 6.5 million pounds ($9.91 million).

The company said its dry cleaning business continued to operate in a difficult high street environment, and despite several initiatives it was unable to maintain the like-for-like sales growth of 2013.

“Whilst the dry cleaning news is likely to get a disproportionate amount of attention, this looks like the right move to ensure higher margins in the medium term,” Investec analyst Andrew Gibb said in a note to clients.

However, the British company said it expected results for the year ended Dec. 31 to be slightly ahead of expectations, helped by its acquisition of hotel-linen cleaning service provider Bourne Services Group Ltd in early 2014.

Analysts on average expect a full-year pretax profit at 19.60 million pounds on revenue of 210.16 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.6562 pounds) (Reporting by Soumithri Mamidipudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.