BRIEF-J&J says 2015 analyst forecasts don't fully reflect negative foreign exchange trend
January 20, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-J&J says 2015 analyst forecasts don't fully reflect negative foreign exchange trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson : * J&j CFO says negative foreign exchange trends hurt company 2015

forecasts more than expected * J&j CFO says current Wall street forecasts for j&j may not adequately reflect

likely negative impact in 2015 of foreign exchange * J&j says expects negative foreign exchange impact in 2015, assuming current

trends, of 42 cents per share, versus earlier view of 15 to 20 cents per

share drag * J&j CEO says “generally encouraged” by increased utilization of products,

helped by increased U.S. hospital admissions, surgical procedures * J&j CFO says expects medical devices, consumer products to have better growth

prospects in 2015 than 2014

