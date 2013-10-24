FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA advisory panel backs approval of J&J's hepatitis C drug
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 24, 2013 / 8:38 PM / 4 years ago

FDA advisory panel backs approval of J&J's hepatitis C drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - An advisory committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to approve Johnson & Johnson’s hepatitis C drug, J&J said on Thursday.

The panel voted 19-0 in favor of the drug, simeprevir, which was tested in combination with standard hepatitis C drugs, peginterferon-alpha and ribavirin.

The drug is being developed by J&J unit Janssen Research & Development LLC. It is being tested in adults who failed previous interferon-based therapy or had not received medication at all.

The FDA usually follows the recommendation of the advisory panel, although it is not obligated to do so.

Hepatitis C, an infection of the liver transmitted through the blood, kills more than 15,000 Americans each year, mostly from hepatitis C-related illnesses such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.

J&J shares closed at $92.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting By Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.