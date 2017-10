April 16 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, as growth of newer medicines for cancer, hepatitis C and blood clots offset declining sales of its treatments for heartburn and attention deficit disorder.

The diversified healthcare company said on Tuesday it earned $3.5 billion, or $1.22 per share, compared with $3.91 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the year-earlier quarter.