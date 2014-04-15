FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J beats forecasts, helped by new medicines
April 15, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

J&J beats forecasts, helped by new medicines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings well above Wall Street expectations, as strong sales of new prescription drugs offset weak sales of consumer products.

J&J on Tuesday said it earned $4.73 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $3.5 billion, or $1.22 per share, in the year-ago quarter, when the diversified healthcare company took a big litigation charge.

Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.54 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales rose 3.5 percent to $18.1 billion in the quarter, topping Wall Street forecasts of $18 billion.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson

