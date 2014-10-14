J&J sales top forecast, helped by drug for hepatitis C

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported strong quarterly earnings, boosted by surging sales of a new drug for hepatitis C that are expected to evaporate in coming months due to competition from a more potent and convenient combination treatment.

The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday said it earned $4.75 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $2.98 billion, or $1.04 per share, in the year-earlier period, when J&J took special charges related to legal expenses and merger-related costs.

Company sales rose 5.1 percent to $18.47 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $18.38 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.