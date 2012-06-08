FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J plans $600 mln charge related to Risperdal sales
June 8, 2012

J&J plans $600 mln charge related to Risperdal sales

June 8 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it expects to take a special charge of ABOUT $600 million in the second quarter in order to bolster reserves for a potential settlement of civil lawsuits related to how it marketed schizophrenia treatment Risperdal and other drugs.

The diversified healthcare company is facing a number of lawsuits from states that allege it improperly marketed Risperdal for patients and conditions for which it was not approved by U.S. regulators - including elderly patients in nursing homes.

The U.S. Department of Justice for years has also been investigating allegations that J&J marketed the onetime blockbuster medicine for unapproved uses. Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., earlier this year nixed a tentative $1 billion settlement with J&J, holding out for a bigger settlement with the drugmaker, according to published reports.

