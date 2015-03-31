REFILE-CBRE to buy Johnson Controls' workplace solutions for $1.48 bln

(Corrects company name to “Controls” from “Control” in paragraph 1)

March 31 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc, a maker of climate control systems for buildings, said it would sell its global workplace solutions business to CBRE Group Inc for $1.48 billion in cash.

CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm, said it expects the deal to add to adjusted earnings in 2016.

Johnson Controls’ global workplace solutions provides facilities and energy management for more than 1.8 billion square feet of corporate real estate. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)