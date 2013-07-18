FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnson Controls profit up, to sell business line for $700 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

Johnson Controls profit up, to sell business line for $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 18 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and said it would sell part of its auto electronics business for about $700 million.

The deal to sell the HomeLink product line to Gentex Corp is expected to close late this quarter or early in the next fiscal year. Johnson Controls said it is targeting an announcement to sell the rest of its electronics business before its next earnings announcement.

Net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose 38 percent to $594 million, or 83 cents a share, in the third quarter ended on June 30, compared with $431 million, or 63 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time gains, the company earned 78 cents a share, 3 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.